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Thursday’s Headlines Are Third Spaces

What happened to the neighborhood pub or indie coffee shop? They became places you drive past rather than walk to.
12:01 AM EDT on July 30, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Are Third Spaces
Public gathering spaces are falling by the wayside thanks to cars and single-use zoning. Photo: Streetlab
  • Car-centric planning has all but eliminated “third spaces” for free or inexpensive community gatherings (Transit Sleuth). One solution is to turn urban vacant lots into temporary parks (Smart Cities Dive).
  • The Federal Transit Administration is prioritizing low-emissions over zero-emissions buses when it awards $610 million worth of grants. (Mass Transit)
  • Amtrak has brought 163 stations into compliance with the ADA. (Railway Supply)
  • Lyft’s rebranding of its Bay Area bikeshare could be the first step toward a bid for global dominance. (Fast Company)
  • Transit agencies in Dallas, Jacksonville, Seattle, Los Angeles and St. Petersburg are among Metro Magazine’s most innovative of 2026.
  • The U.S. DOT has scrapped a $9-billion plan to expand Washington D.C.’s Union Station. (Engineering News-Record; paywall)
  • A CBS News story about the Austin Transit Partnership choosing Stadler to manufacture its new light-rail trains oddly hypes robotaxis as an alternative.
  • Nashville is building raised crosswalks as part of its Vision Zero efforts. (WSMV)
  • St. Louis drivers love to park on the sidewalk. (First Alert 4)
  • Detroit cyclists are frustrated by lack of enforcement against drivers parking in bike lanes. (Click on Detroit)
  • St. Petersburg is installing “zipper” barriers to protect cyclists from drivers on several major corridors. (Fox 13)
  • Brazilian cities are designing Complete Streets that revolve around people. (Arch Daily)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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