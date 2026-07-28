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Tuesday’s Headlines Drag Their Feet

The Trump administration has refused to award any grants for transit capital projects over the past year and a half.
12:13 AM EDT on July 28, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Drag Their Feet
Construction of the elevated HART line near the Honolulu airport in 2020.
  • The second Trump administration has not signed off on a single new grant for a transit project, leaving $7 billion appropriated by Congress piling up and 56 requests awaiting approval. (New York Times)
  • The World Cup’s long walks and expensive train rides to stadiums exposed the need for sustainable funding and land-use reform. (Transportation for America)
  • Almost a third of folks with new car loans are underwater, with an average negative equity of nearly $7,000. (Detroit Free Press)
  • A federal appeals court upheld Colorado’s congestion fee on rental cars. The revenue goes toward transit to reduce traffic congestion. (Reuters)
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a statewide e-bike and e-scooter safety bill, leaving a patchwork of local regulations in place. (News 6)
  • A regional transportation commission in Philadelphia approved $300 million for new walking and biking trails. (WHYY)
  • California seems to have forgotten that transit-oriented development doesn’t work without transit. (San Francisc0 Chronicle; paywall)
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’ll block any effort to rename Penn Station after Donald Trump. (Fox 5)
  • Amtrak and the Michigan DOT are planning to double service between Detroit and Chicago and start a new route to Cleveland. (Crain’s Business)
  • UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is under fire for tapping the foreign aid budget to pay for reduced bus fares. (The Guardian)
  • Poland is building a nationwide network of high-speed rail lines. (UA News)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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