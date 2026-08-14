Friday Video: How Red Curbs and Bike Racks Can Save Lives

It was one of the lesser-discussed street safety interventions, at least until California legalized its enforcement statewide last year.

Restricting car parking nearest to intersections, known as daylighting, can dramatically improve safety for pedestrians crossing the street. By removing the visual obstruction of a parked car, drivers are less likely to miss a pedestrian crossing in front of them.

Around one in every four pedestrian fatalities occur in an intersection, many because of drivers rolling through an occupied crosswalk. This week’s Friday video (from Streetsblog!) demonstrates how cities can use daylighting to save lives:

Make sure you’re following Streetsblog USA on Instagram, Youtube, Bluesky, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.