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Friday Video: How Red Curbs and Bike Racks Can Save Lives

What is daylighting, and how can cities use it to increase street safety?
12:04 AM EDT on August 14, 2026
Friday Video: How Red Curbs and Bike Racks Can Save Lives
Lesser-known but widely-impactful, daylighting intersections protects pedestrians from car drivers. Photo: Streetsblog USA

It was one of the lesser-discussed street safety interventions, at least until California legalized its enforcement statewide last year.

Restricting car parking nearest to intersections, known as daylighting, can dramatically improve safety for pedestrians crossing the street. By removing the visual obstruction of a parked car, drivers are less likely to miss a pedestrian crossing in front of them.

Around one in every four pedestrian fatalities occur in an intersection, many because of drivers rolling through an occupied crosswalk. This week’s Friday video (from Streetsblog!) demonstrates how cities can use daylighting to save lives:

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This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

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Daylighting | Friday Video | Safety

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