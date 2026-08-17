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Monday’s Headlines Pony Up

It's getting hot in here, so take off all your cheap gas prices.
12:01 AM EDT on August 17, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Pony Up
  • Worried about affordability? Whether you believe in it or not, climate change is going to cost you money. And access to oil won’t save you in the short term, either. (The Conversation)
  • Skepchick talks about why Trump hates bike lanes.
  • Daniel Cheng, author of the book “Breakneck: China’s Quest to Engineer the Future,” argues that the U.S. is moving too slowly on high-speed rail, but China is moving too fast. (Damage)
  • New York City is studying ways to capture heat for the subway and store it for wintertime use in public buildings. (Governing)
  • Lower speed limits can help, but they’re not the end-all-be-all. (KOUW)
  • But they do help. San Francisco is lowering its speed limits in school zones. (KQED)
  • Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer emphasized Vision Zero in his State of the City address. (News 6)
  • Baltimore is planning new east-west bus routes as the Red Line awaits. (Banner; paywall)
  • Nashville announced another $100 million in funding for Choose How You Move projects. (Tennessean; paywall)
  • Edmonton is considering tax incentives to direct an estimated 750,000 future residents toward transit stations. (Journal)
  • Barcelona wants residents to switch from gas-powered mopeds to electric. (Smart Cities Dive)

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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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