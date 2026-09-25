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Friday Video: What ‘A Week Without Driving’ Costs

...and what you could get back in exchange, at least if you lived in a city with good mobility alternatives.
8:35 AM EDT on September 25, 2026
Friday Video: What ‘A Week Without Driving’ Costs

What would taking a week off of driving cost you — and how much would you gain if your city made living car-free a realistic choice?

Ahead of next week’s Week Without Driving event, check out the latest from Bike Bike Nudge Nudge, where he calculates all the places he can’t go, activities he can’t participate in, wasted time he can’t get back, and rides he has to beg his wife to give him … all because his city is primarily planned around the automobile.

Mark your calendars for October 1 through 8 to take the Week Without Driving challenge yourself — or better yet, tell your elected officials who have never gone a day without getting behind the wheel to do it with you.

Watch this video on YouTube here.

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Friday Video | Week Without Driving

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