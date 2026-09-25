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Friday’s Headlines Are Shockingly Expensive

The 10 most costly highway projects in the U.S. all cost over half a billion dollars per mile.
12:01 AM EDT on September 25, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Are Shockingly Expensive
I-5 northbound through the Rose Quarter. Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland
  • Two of the three most expensive highway projects in the U.S. — the Rose Quarter widening and Interstate Bridge Project — are in Portland. Along with rebuilding the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, they cost more than $2 billion per mile. Others include projects in New Jersey, Louisiana, Washington, California, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Connecticut. (City Observatory)
  • Lifted pickups an rampant speed racing are signs of the MAGA-fication of roadways, (The Guardian).
  • About 40 bikeshare trips take the equivalent of one car’s worth of pollution out of the atmosphere, according to a study by Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University.
  • Andrew Miller says that transit agencies haven’t adjusted to shifting post-COVID travel patterns; they should be adding service for popular weekend events like sports games and concerts, and focusing less on rush-hour commutes, which never came all the way back. (Changing Lanes)
  • The Environmental Defense Fund shares lessons from the successful fight for congestion pricing in Manhattan.
  • Florida passenger rail company Brightline is preparing to enter bankruptcy. (Bloomberg)
  • Facing deficits topping $100 million, San Diego could eliminate a third of its bus routes and cut service on another third. (Union-Tribune)
  • After pulling his support for light rail on the Atlanta Beltline, Mayor Andre Dickens now says he’ll release a funding plan by the end of the year. (Saporta Report)
  • Charlotte is growing fast, but it’s still not acting like a big city in terms of transportation infrastructure. (Ledger)
  • Despite a complete streets project on Park Avenue in Memphis, residents say it’s still too dangerous to walk on. (Fox 13)
  • Sound Transit opened a new light rail station five years ahead of schedule. (KIRO)
  • Tampa is offering free concerts on the TECO streetcar every fourth Friday through May. (Creative Loafing)
  • Ithaca and hundreds of other cities organize “porch fest” music festivals in walkable neighborhoods. (CNU Public Square)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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