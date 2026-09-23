Wednesday’s Headlines Are in the Eye of the Beholder
Sen. Joni Ernst's definition of a "boondoggle" is not the same as Streetsblog's. Plus, the bike lane culture war rages on.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on September 23, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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