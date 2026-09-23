Transgender Americans Harassed on Transit at High Rate, But Problem Goes Unrecognized: Study
Nearly 6 in 10 transgender respondents in a new study say that they've faced harassment onboard.
12:01 AM EDT on September 23, 2026
Ren produces videos on Instagram and Youtube (@renzarofitzgerald) covering the affordability and mobility movements. They are a UC Berkeley Urban Studies and Journalism undergraduate graduating in December 2026.
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Safety | Street Harassment | Transit | Women
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