Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are a Speed Trap

There's a downside to enforcing traffic laws when cities do it to raise revenue rather than to save lives.
12:01 AM EDT on September 22, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Are a Speed Trap
Graphic: Erskine Law, CC
  • Enforcing traffic laws is all well and good, but when cities rely on ticket revenue to fill the government’s coffers, it erodes trust in police and takes away resources from preventing or solving other crimes. (Governing)
  • A rail consultant says that a national railroad infrastructure bank could bring together federal, state and private sector resources to build high-speed rail. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Planner Mark R. Brown argues that most public hearings about transportation are unnecessary or even downright counterproductive — a relic of bad decisions in the 1960s that now allow a vocal minority to kill good projects. (Car Free America)
  • One upside of robotaxis is that they would make it a lot easier to implement congestion pricing. (Government Technology)
  • Oregon is nowhere near meeting its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, mostly due to the Trump administration’s transportation policies and uncertain funding at the state level. (Capital Chronicle)
  • WTSP pinpointed Tampa’s 10 deadliest roads.
  • Jacksonville’s Skyway monorail is nearing the end of its useful life. What should replace it? (The Jaxson)
  • Complete Streets improvements to Atlanta’s Martin Luther King Jr. Drive both reduced crashes and improved travel times. (NACTO)
  • Crime dropped by two-thirds and revenue rose by $10 million a year after Bay Area Rapid Transit upgraded fare gates at train stations. (Mass Transit)
  • Pittsburgh has started turning downtown’s Smithfield Street into a pedestrian-friendly corridor. (Post-Gazette)
  • WUGA interviewed Athens, Georgia’s Vision Zero coordinator about the city’s new safety action plan.
  • The Kansas City streetcar will turn into a rolling platform for live music, poetry and public art on Wednesday. (KCTV)
  • The Doobie Brothers’ 1974 hit “Black Water” was written on a New Orleans streetcar. (Yahoo)

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog USA

AI

When the Battles Against Harmful Highways and Hyper-Scale Data Centers Collide

September 22, 2026
Buses

What Would It Take to Get ‘Fast, Free Buses’ Nationwide?

September 21, 2026
Bicycling

The Five Questions Every Community Should Ask Itself Before It Debuts a New Bike Path

September 21, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Overall Country, Overall Clean

September 21, 2026
Bicycling

Friday Video: Why America Hates Bikes (And How to Make It Love Them)

September 18, 2026
See all posts