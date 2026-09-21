The Five Questions Every Community Should Ask Itself Before It Debuts a New Bike Path

Let’s imagine a city that wants more visitors to explore its downtown on foot. The photographs on the city’s website show a pedestrian paradise: broad sidewalks, outdoor tables, even a trail along the water. A family arrives by bus, follows the map the city provided … and discovers that to reach the trail entrance, they have to cross a busy road. Those last few hundred feet might ruin the whole afternoon.

Let’s take another example: a public plaza has been open for years, but its restrooms close before evening programming begins. Or imagine a visitor’s district which promises a car-free day out, yet the last return bus leaves before the advertised evening activities finish.

In each example, an attractive public promise meets a practical challenge that the whole trip depends on — and it fails the test.

These are different problems with different owners. But they all share the same planning question: has anyone tested the whole journey that people are being invited to make, from beginning to end?

Whether we’re talking about streetscapes, trails, transit connections, or public spaces, the usefulness of our local investments often depends on what happens beyond a construction boundary or departmental responsibility. A bike path can be finished while the connection to the larger bike network remains unresolved; an event can be staffed while the route home is overlooked. A map can describe a continuous experience for which no single organization is responsible, so it doesn’t deliver on its promise.

The framework I call “Visitor Readiness” offers a way to examine those dependencies, through five questions: What is being promised? Who has the capacity to deliver it? What conditions must exist? How will delivery work? What will actual use teach us?

Visitor readiness in practice

Despite the name, Visitor Readiness applies to residents as well as tourists. Someone crossing town for a shift, accompanying a child, or visiting an unfamiliar neighborhood should not need insider knowledge to make a public space work. Residents also have knowledge that a promotional itinerary can miss; their experience should help define readiness from the beginning.

Start with a specific promise. The vague desire for a “A connected waterfront” is difficult to meet. But a community canguarantee that “a person arriving at this bus stop can reach the waterfront on a continuous, usable route and return after the event.” Specificity gives a team something to examine. It also makes clear where transportation, parks, event operations, and communications have to coordinate.

Then, follow that journey with the people who depend on it. Include disabled residents, transit riders, nearby workers, and caregivers. Compensate participation where possible. A lunchtime walkthrough by project staff cannot establish what happens after dark, during a busy event, or when a usual route is closed. Ask who is missing from the test and what their absence leaves unknown.

For planners and advocates, the practical questions are straightforward: Can someone find and complete the trip without a car, a smartphone, or prior local knowledge? Do opening hours and transportation schedules actually support the activity being promoted? Where can someone rest, find a restroom, or get help? Who corrects conflicting information? When a connection fails, who has the authority and budget to fix it?

Record the answers in ordinary language. Separate what has been observed from what is assumed. Assign each unresolved question to someone who can answer it, and pick a date to check on their progress. “Coordinate with partners” is insufficient when everyone believes another organization owns the problem.

How quickly you respond to those questions should correspond to how urgent the problem is. Correcting an outdated map could happen immediately. Extending restroom hours requires staffing and an operating budget, and that needs to be sorted out soon. A dangerous crossing needs a substantive safety response; better directions cannot compensate for unsafe access. When not all problems can be immediately solved, communicate the limitation clearly and specify the work needed to finish the job.

An evolving process

Visitor Readiness must also remain open to revision. An established trail or plaza can become unusable when service hours change, a nearby connection closes, or maintenance falls behind. Teams should revisit the journey after significant changes and use complaints, staff observations, and conversations with people who stopped coming to identify what might have been missed.

In addition to capital funding, advocates can and should ask for the operational resources they need to do this work: an operating owner, maintenance and access, a test of the full journey, and a public review after use begins. That makes readiness part of delivering an improvement, rather than another indefinite hurdle to be surmounted in the quest to build safer streets.

Promoting a public place creates expectations about how it will work. The useful test is whether someone can actually do what that space invites them to do, under the conditions they will actually encounter. Public investment earns its value in those ordinary trips — including the last few hundred feet.