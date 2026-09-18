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Friday Video: Why America Hates Bikes (And How to Make It Love Them)

Two of our favorite YouTubers teamed up for a great explainer on the history of anti-bike bias in the United States.
12:03 AM EDT on September 18, 2026
Friday Video: Why America Hates Bikes (And How to Make It Love Them)
Image: Still from Climate Town

Believe it or not, the United States used to be the cycling capital of the world. So how did we end up in the hellscape we’re in today?

In the most hotly anticipated crossover event since the Avengers joined forces with the Marvel Cinematic Universe — at least to niche urbanist YouTube nerds! — beloved content creators Climate Town and Not Just Bikes have finally teamed up.

With their powers combined, the two channels created the ultimate 30-minute explainer on how so much of America spiraled not just into car dependency, but into out-and-out hostility towards people on two wheels and any infrastructure that supports them.

But the story isn’t just about how our nation “morphed into a series of car countries with a country problem,” as Williams puts it. It’s also about anti-bike lane bias from some cyclists themselves, bizarre backlash from neighbors who literally compare new lanes to 9/11 and (gasp!) even a little hope for the future.

As always, bonus points if you spot the Streetsblog USA cameo.

Watch this video on YouTube.

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Bicycling | Bikelash | Friday Video

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