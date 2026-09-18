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Friday’s Headlines Put the Pedal to the Metal

Oh, wait, there are no pedals? Let me try to pull up the brakes on this touchscreen.
12:01 AM EDT on September 18, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Put the Pedal to the Metal
Steve Jurvetson
  • We’ve written a lot about how Tesla’s self-proclaimed “self-driving mode” still requires human attention. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now questioning how a human driver can take control of a Cybercab with no pedals and no steering wheel. (Wall Street Journal)
  • Transit officials are calling on Congress to restore transit funding that was cut by the recent continuing resolution for transportation. (Passenger Transport)
  • The Trump administration is letting truckers drive 16 hours per day instead of the previous limit of 14. (Reuters)
  • In big cities like Chicago and San Francisco, micromobility ridership is coming close to matching transit’s. (Government Technology)
  • San Francisco residents who vote against a ballot initiative to slightly raise property taxes to fund Muni would likely see their property values drop as a result. (New York Post)
  • A arbitrator awarded $40 million to the family of a woman who was run over and killed after being forced out of an Uber on a Los Angeles freeway. (ABC News)
  • An Omaha pizzeria’s walk-in cooler broke, but the owner chose to blame its closure on streetcar construction. (WOWT)
  • A dozen Pittsburgh bus routes will be detoured during construction of improvements to Smithfield Street. (Trib Live)
  • Dallas is considering whether to let sidewalks be painted any which color, or combination thereof, in the face of a state directive banning “political signage” like rainbows. (KERA)
  • If you like listening to baseball on the radio, as God intended, you’re in luck — Congress passed a bill to prevent automakers from removing AM radios from new vehicles (Jalopnik; Radio World). In all seriousness, though, AM radio remains essential for older people and those in rural areas with poor cellphone reception and internet access to hear about emergencies.
  • Twenty years later, Seattle residents still fondly remember the original acronym for the light rail line that didn’t become the South Lake Union Trolley. (Axios)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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