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Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are a Gas, Gas, Gas

Key House Republicans killed an irresponsible, politically motivated bill to suspend the federal gas tax.
12:01 AM EDT on September 17, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Are a Gas, Gas, Gas
House Speaker Mike Johnson. Photo: Gage Skidmore
  • Some House Republicans are pushing to suspend the federal gas tax in hopes of improving their re-election chances, even though it would only save drivers a few pennies per gallon, but so far Speaker Mike Johnson has refused (Politico).
    • GOP governors are divided on the issue, too. Gov. Mike Braun suspended Indiana’s gas tax, but has had to pay out $139 million to local communities to make up for the lost revenue (WISH). South Carolina’s Henry McMaster remains opposed (Go Upstate).
  • Amtrak has settled a longstanding dispute over crossings with freight company Canadian National. (Trains)
  • The new CEO of the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority joined other municipal transit officials in asking Washington for more funding for security and to prevent fare-jumping. (AJC)
  • Atlanta’s Downtown Connector is the busiest freeway in the U.S., carrying an average of 405,000 cars a day. (World Atlas)
  • Facing drastic budget cuts, the Milwaukee County Transit System is choosing between bus route maps that preserve coverage or preserve service on the most-used routes. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Divvy bikeshare in Chicago had a record 3.5 million users this summer. (Block Club)
  • The 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City could provide the impetus to bring Amtrak service back to Boise. (Idaho Statesman)
  • Lexington is about to start fining drivers $50 for blocking bike lanes. (Herald-Leader)
  • The Mobile city council approved an application for a $1 million federal grant to purchase five trolley-style buses. (Fox 10)
  • Ontario is proceeding to tear up 12 miles of Toronto bike lanes. (The Cool Down)
  • European bikeshare nextbike saw a 9 percent increase in users last year. (Smart Cities World)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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