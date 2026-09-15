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Tuesday’s Headlines Don’t Know What You Got ‘Til It’s Gone

What would you rather have — freeways or parks?
12:01 AM EDT on September 15, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Don’t Know What You Got ‘Til It’s Gone
  • Americans love driving. So why is it that they also love European cities where people don’t have to drive? (Vox; paywall) An answer might have something to do with all these cool spaces European architects have reclaimed from cars (The Guardian).
    • There’s nothing inherently good about international cities, though. In Guadalajara it takes four hours to get anywhere. Then you have Doug Ford’s efforts to tear up Toronto bike lanes (City News).
    • Amtrak is having its moment in the sun, but Congress doesn’t seem very cooperative. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Deficit spending is OK for highways but not for any other modes of transportation. (Bipartisan Policy Center)
  • Data centers are a transportation issue, too. (Next City)
  • Tacoma is activating new speed cameras. (KOMO)
  • Nashville is planning new safety measures on two dangerous roads. (Fox 17)
  • A Miami activist is using social media to push for better sidewalks. (Axios)
  • The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority received an $80 million federal grant to upgrade three trolley stations. (Philly Voice)
  • Raleigh churches are exploring ways to use their mostly unused parking lots for more housing. (WUNC)
  • Cue another Trump administration investigation: A man was stabbed on Seattle light rail. (KOMO)
  • A Rhode Island town is learning about road diets. (Providence Journal)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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