Tuesday’s Headlines Don’t Know What You Got ‘Til It’s Gone
What would you rather have — freeways or parks?
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on September 15, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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