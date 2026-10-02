Friday’s Headlines Do Things Backwards
The best cities have street grids with small blocks, but in recent decades cities have ceded the important responsibility of designing streets to private developers.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on October 2, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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