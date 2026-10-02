Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Do Things Backwards

The best cities have street grids with small blocks, but in recent decades cities have ceded the important responsibility of designing streets to private developers.
12:01 AM EDT on October 2, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Do Things Backwards
  • Buildings come and go, but streets last forever. That’s why cities should start with their street grid and work from there, rather than emphasizing land use over transportation. (CNU Public Square)
  • Transit and law enforcement leaders met with White House officials to emphasize the importance of federal funding to safety and security. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Consumer Affairs ranks the Bay Area, New York, Washington, Seattle and Salt Lake City are the cities with the best transit systems, based on safety, reliability and customer service.
  • Lyft agreed to pay California drivers $272 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the company of wage theft. (Reuters)
  • Maryland’s proposed budget gives Baltimore transit short shrift in favor of the D.C. suburbs. (Banner)
  • President Trump could wipe out bike lanes along the East Potomac loop. (Axios)
  • Traffic deaths are falling in Phoenix, but not fast enough to reach Vision Zero by 2050. (WOWT)
  • New Orleans is offering rebates to low-income residents who buy e-bikes. (Times-Picayune)
  • Crime has dropped on Charlotte Area Rapid Transit, but fare enforcement remains a problem. (Carolina Public Press)
  • Elon Musk announced he’s building a hyperloop tunnel between San Antonio and Austin, which was news to leaders in both cities. (San Antonio Current)
  • Louisville cyclists want safe biking infrastructure in more neighborhoods. (WBRD)
  • Richmond has plans to make safety improvements at more than 700 intersections by the end of next year. (WTVR)
  • Omaha is considering getting rid of minimum parking requirements for residential developments. (Nebraska Public Media)
  • High-speed rail between Calgary and Edmonton is moving forward. (CBC)
  • Canadian Cycling Magazine praises Montreal bikeshare BIXI.
  • Biking is the best way to enjoy the architecture as a tourist abroad. (Architect)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog USA

Urbanism

Talking Headways Podcast: Architecture’s Role in Population Decline

October 1, 2026
Road Design

Steal This Idea: ‘Emergency Streets’ Strategy Gets First Real-World Pilot

October 1, 2026
Car crashes

How to Use the ‘Emergency Streets’ Strategy to Move From ‘Crash Response’ to System Change

October 1, 2026
Safety

Thursday’s Headlines Pollute the Air and Pay for the Privilege

October 1, 2026
Streetsblog NYC |Delivery

NYC Amazon Delivery Drivers Routinely Speed, Block Bus And Bike Lanes

September 30, 2026
See all posts