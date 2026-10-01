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Friday’s Headlines Pollute the Air and Pay for the Privilege

President Trump wants to accelerate climate change and force motorists to spend more on gas all at the same time.
12:01 AM EDT on October 1, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Pollute the Air and Pay for the Privilege
Spending $200 to fill up my tank to own the libs. Photo: Ernest Bludger
  • The Trump administration’s war on electric vehicles continues, as the U.S. DOT rolled back average mileage standards from 50 miles per gallon by 2031 under President Biden to 35, which will further increase the amount of greenhouse gases vehicles are pumping into the air (New York Times). The decision will cement this country’s reliance on fossil fuels for years to come (Heatmap). Not only that, it will cost the average driver up to $1,600 a year, thanks to Trump’s war with Iran driving up gas prices — far outpacing the $1,300 the administration claims consumers will save when buying a vehicle (Autoblog).
  • Meanwhile, we’re falling behind the rest of the world. China has developed a charger than can refuel an EV to 70 percent in five minutes (Ars Technica). And in Europe, driving an EV is now only half as expensive as a diesel-powered vehicle (Transport and Environment).
  • Politicans who call for suspending gas taxes are just pandering to voters. It has a minimal effect on gas prices, but blows a big hole in transportation budgets (Politico). A better way to reduce household costs is to invest in transit so that people don’t have to drive so much (Urban Institute).
  • Federal transit funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act expired at midnight, meaning steep cuts are coming for passenger rail and local transit. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Jalopnik explains how a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rule meant to protect car drivers and passengers from rollovers resulted in thick A-pillars around windshields that put cyclists and pedestrians in blind spots.
  • Philadelphia is creating green corridors to connect an increasingly dense and walkable city. (The Architect’s Newspaper)
  • Some Philly bikeshare users who want exercise are frustrated that 70 percent of Indego’s offerings are electric. (Billy Penn)
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law giving the California High-Speed Rail Authority eminent domain power. (Railway News)
  • The Federal Transit Administration is only giving the Utah Frontrunner double-tracking project half the money it requested. (Railway Supply)
  • Cyclists took over Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C. to emphasize the need for better bike infrastructure. (WUSA)
  • A debate is brewing in Houston over whether Metro funding would be better spent on infrastructure or improving service. (Fox 26)
  • Ontario health care providers denounced Premier Doug Ford’s plan to rip up Toronto bike lanes, citing the lives they save. (CBC)
  • Aukland leaders hope the city’s first subway line will erase its reputation as a cultural backwater. (Monocle)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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