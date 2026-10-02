Friday Video: Fine, We’ll Talk about the E-Bike Episode on South Park

Well, it finally happened: South Park did an episode about e-bikes. Or more accurately, the deadly, super-fast e-motos that every media outlet in the country keeps calling e-bikes, even though they’re totally different things. (Spoiler: Kenny dies in a battery fire.)

YouTuber Berm Peak argues, though, that Trey Parker and Matt Stone actually deliver one of the more thoughtful satirical examinations of the e-moto problem in popular culture … even if they get a few things wrong for narrative effect, like casting lycra-clad “bike dads” as the enemies of the real e-bike revolution. In the real world, car-brained policymakers are the more likely culprits, alongside shady manufacturers who exploit import loopholes to sell lightning-fast vehicles as “bikes” with vestigial pedals.

He breaks it all down in this week’s video; head on down to YouTube and have yourself a time, or watch below.