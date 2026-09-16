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Wednesday’s Headlines Pay Through the Nose to Drive

The average American car owner spends about $15,000 a year on their vehicle, according to a AAA analysis of Bureau of Labor statistics.
12:01 AM EDT on September 16, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Pay Through the Nose to Drive
Photo: Pictures of Money, CC
  • Car insurance and gas are both up over 50 percent since 2019, making the annual cost of owning a car nearly $6,000 a year. And that’s on top of payments, which now average $765 a month for new cars and $542 for used. (CNBC)
  • Cities should be setting aside money for infrastructure maintenance. (Governing)
  • The Federal Transit Administration awarded $233 million in grants for station accessibility (Transportation Today), including $20 million for Green Line station upgrades in Cleveland (Axios).
  • New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled a new Vision Zero plan that includes lowering speed limits near schools, infrastructure improvements at intersections, speed-limiting devices on city-owned vehicles and potentially higher tolls for oversize vehicles. (NY Times)
  • New Jersey is considering building its first true bus rapid transit line. (NJ.com)
  • Boston bike advocates are underwhelmed by Mayor Michelle Wu’s track record on bike safety projects. (WCVB)
  • Phoenix is starting an on-demand van service and expanding RAPID bus service. (KJZZ)
  • Raleigh churches are considering turning their usually empty parking lots into affordable housing. (WUNC)
  • Somebody was caught on video in Seattle driving at freeway speeds along a walking and biking trail parallel to I-90. (Seattle Bike Blog)
  • Vancouver reopened Granville Street to cars after the World Cup ended, but the successful experiment could lead to pedestrianizing it permanently. (CBC)
  • Biking and walking are booming in Limerick. (Independent)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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