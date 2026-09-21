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Monday’s Headlines Are Overall Country, Overall Clean

Rural communities can hardly support transit as it is, and they'll be hurt worst by Republicans' transportation bill.
12:01 AM EDT on September 21, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Are Overall Country, Overall Clean
A rural transit van in Minnesota. Minnesota DOT, CC
  • Rural communities that only have bare-bones transit service as it is will feel the brunt of congressional Republicans’ cuts to federal transit funding. The proposed BUILD America 250 Act provides only $103 billion for transit over five years, compared to $120 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in 2021. (Grist)
    • Meanwhile, the stopgap transportation funding law signed by President Trump three weeks ago cuts funding for three rail grant programs from $9 billion to just $200 million. (Railway Supply)
  • Several rail and transit funding referendums are scheduled for November, and with federal support flagging, losses at the ballot box could be catastrophic. (Governing)
    • Probably the largest of those is a Bay Area vote to help the region’s four struggling transit agencies (San Jose Mercury News). Oakland residents gathered at city hall recently to push for passing the $14 billion measure (Oaklandside).
  • A set of key votes on Austin light rail are scheduled for today (KXAN). In addition, the Atlanta city council will vote on a resolution in support of light rail along the Beltline (CBS News).
  • The California High-Speed Rail Authority reimbursed $600,000 in unallowable expenses like Uber rides and bar tabs, according to an investigator general’s report. (CalMatters)
  • The Federal Transit Administration has closed a years-long review of safety on Boston transit. (WGBH)
  • The Miami-Dade government shifted $5 million to its already flush tourism bureau at a time when transit is struggling. (WLRN)
  • Both U.S. Senate candidates in Michigan favor suspending state and federal gas taxes (Michigan Public), even though that doesn’t save drivers much money and hampers transportation projects.
  • North Carolina started an initiative making it easier for Raleigh-to-Charlotte intercity rail passengers to connect to local transit. (ABC 11)
  • San Antonio is starting a pilot program to help late-shift service industry workers get home. (KSAT)
  • A bus rapid transit project in Bloomington is on hold as the city awaits federal grant approval. (Bloomingtonian)
  • Quartz ranked Cambridge, UK as the most bike-friendly city in the world, with Marrakech, Warsaw and some other surprises landing in the top 10 along with the usual Northern European suspects.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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