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Wednesday’s Headlines Cut Emissions in Half

Of course walking and biking are emissions-free, but research increasingly shows replacing a gas car with an EV usually carries significant environmental benefits.
12:01 AM EDT on August 12, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Cut Emissions in Half
Photo: Raw Pixel
  • Even accounting for manufacturing, swapping out a gas-powered vehicle for an electric one results in 50 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions. The break-even point is about 18,000 miles, which the average person drives in a year and a half. The benefits are greater for older cars built under less stringent environment standards and in places with green electric grids. The only exceptions are for plug-in hybrids that run mostly on batteries or a second car that isn’t driven much. (Grist)
  • Rail projects are still moving forward despite the Trump administration’s animosity toward them. (Quartz)
  • Robotaxis seem to be getting glitchier as Waymo grows, and the cities it’s expanding into are unprepared. (New York Times)
  • Cities too often ignore medium-density “missing middle” development that encourages walking. (CNU Public Square)
  • Walking to school has gotten a lot harder than many adults remember. (Upworthy)
  • A town just outside Boston prioritized safety over speed, and the result has been zero traffic deaths over the past three years. (Christian Science Monitor)
  • Richmond announced plans for quick-build safety improvements at 700 intersections as part of its Vision Zero program. (WRIC)
  • Gov. Mike Braun may have been on shaky legal ground when he extended Indiana’s gas tax holiday. (Indianapolis Star; paywall)
  • A Houston developer is building a 12-story, 2,000-space parking garage that takes up an entire city block. (Chron)
  • The increasing popularity of giant U.S.-style trucks and SUVs in Australia has led to an uptick in pedestrian deaths, even as driver and passenger fatalities continue to decline. (The Conversation)
  • In Bogota, bike advocates are fighting back against the gender stereotype that cycling is only for men. (The Guardian)
  • The massive Grand Paris Express metro expansion will feature 68 new architect-designed transit stations. (Arch Daily)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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