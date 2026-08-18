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Zen and the Art of Tuesday’s Headlines

People need to stop crashing out about the menace posed by electric motorcycles, The Guardian reports.
12:01 AM EDT on August 18, 2026
Zen and the Art of Tuesday’s Headlines
A shared electric moped fleet in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Constantin Müller, CC
  • Bad press about the threat of e-motorbikes is threatening the broader mobility movement in general, with the fast vehicles getting lumped in with e-scooters and ordinary e-bikes. While some regulation is needed, over-regulation could put the brakes on a fast-growing mobility mode that often replaces driving. Meanwhile, the real threat — cars — gets less media attention. (The Guardian)
  • The Federal Transit Administration awarded Amtrak $5.3 billion for 43 projects, including bridge and track repairs, new trains, locomotives, double-tracking in Massachusetts, North Carolina and San Diego, and a Chicago maintenance facility. (Trains)
  • NPR‘s “All Things Considered” explored the U.S. DOT’s war on “DEI” bike lanes.
  • Air quality in Manhattan improved slightly since congestion pricing started, and it didn’t get any worse in the outer boroughs. (New York Times)
  • Oren Hadar writes about how Los Angeles caters to drivers, to the point that pedestrians have to wait a frustratingly long time for a crosswalk signal so that cars don’t have to stop. (The Future Is L.A.)
  • California rideshare drivers are on the verge of forming a union. Now can they negotiate a contract? (L.A. Progressive)
  • Light rail service to West Seattle has been delayed for another three years. (KIRO)
  • Jarrett Walker is encouraged that a transit referendum passed in a right-leaning town like Spokane. (Human Transit)
  • Doubts are growing in Charleston that the Federal Transit Administration will come through a $374 million grant for a bus rapid transit line. (Post and Courier)
  • The Utah Transit Authority is expanding its microtransit service area. (KSL)
  • Public comment on Utah’s new five-year transportation plan overwhelmingly favored rail over highways. (Salt Lake City Weekly)
  • Pittsburgh closed a loophole in its longstanding law banning parking on sidewalks and in bike lanes. (USA Today)
  • Joe Cortwright argues that the Rose Quarter Freeway widening project in Portland is turning into a fiscal black hole. (City Commentary)
  • The Cincinnati Enquirer profiled a mother who’s been advocating for safer streets since losing her daughter in a hit-and-run eight years ago.
  • A Daily Tar Heel column in favor of light rail also gets in a few digs at Duke.
  • The Ontario Court of Appeals ruled that Premier Doug Ford can rip up Toronto bike lanes, overturning a previous ruling. (National Newswatch)
  • Bus trips in Ho Chi Minh City are up 44% since 134 routes went fare-free. (Vietnam Plus)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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