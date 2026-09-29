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Tuesday’s Headlines Look to the Future

Obviously, what we're doing in the U.S. transportation-wise isn't working so well. So what does the future hold?
12:01 AM EDT on September 29, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Look to the Future
  • The Brookings Institute calls for a new paradigm in transportation, one that prioritizes prosperity and public health. This will involve various levels of government working together to address longer and longer commutes, the rising expense of car ownership and traffic death rates that remain far too high.
  • Cities can’t keep widening freeways indefinitely, and subways and light rail are too slow to span sprawling megalopolises. That means high-speed rail is the future of regional transportation, according to Jonathan English. (The Transit Brief)
  • Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced a bill to spend $300 billion over 10 years on transit-oriented affordable housing. (NJ.com)
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is backing a bill from Sen. Bill Haggerty (R-Tenn.) that ties federal transit funding to crime rates and security infrastructure like cameras and fare gates. (Metro)
  • “Smart headlights” that automatically steer blinding beams away from oncoming traffic have been approved for U.S. vehicles. (New York Times)
  • Lloyd Alter argues that transportation, housing, energy, etc. should not be in silos, but all fall under the umbrella of the “built environment.” (Carbon Upfront!)
  • SEPTA bus ridership has risen by double digits since the Philadelphia transit agency adjusted its routes. (Tribune)
  • Massachusetts is providing free transit passes for residents 75 and up who don’t drive. (WBUR)
  • The L.A. Metro bought 220 battery-electric buses. (Clean Technica)
  • The first section of Denver’s East Colfax bus rapid transit line has opened. (ABC 7)
  • A Pierce County, Washington sales tax referendum would increase Tacoma bus service by 50 percent. (The Urbanist)
  • Bad drivers in Nevada are costing themselves and everyone else money. (Governing)
  • An Aloha State News columnist believes the success of Honolulu’s Skyline should be judged by jobs, not riders.
  • Salem is lowering the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. (Statesman Journal)
  • Amtrak’s new Airo trains debut Wednesday on the Cascades line. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • Some European cities are providing tax incentives or even paying people cash to bike to work. (Momentum)
  • Barcelona recently joined the ranks of cities that no longer require parking for downtown apartments. (El Pais)
  • Singapore is not playing when it comes to inconsiderate transit riders. (CNN)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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