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Monday’s Headlines Get Schooled

School districts are having second thoughts about electric buses, but not about building schools where kids can't walk or bike.
12:09 AM EDT on September 28, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Get Schooled
Piotrus
  • The New York Times ran a rather uninquisitive article about problems with electric school buses that doesn’t really explain why they’d need a range longer than 90 miles, other than the occasional field trip, or why electric city buses and freight trucks seem to work just fine. The broader issue for ending long dropoff and pickup lines is that districts are increasingly building schools on huge far-flung tracts that students can’t walk to and buses can’t efficiently serve, all but forcing parents to drive their kids (The Argument).
  • Railway Age suggests using technology like enforcement cameras to keep motorists off of train tracks in dangerous situations.
  • Micromobility encompasses a range of devices that should be considered differently, especially within the context of how auto-centric the city is. (Vital City)
  • Sound Transit could save money by building elevated light rail rather than boring underneath Seattle. (The Urbanist)
  • The Austin Transit Partnership scrapped widely panned plans to move into a $47 million new office space. (KUT)
  • The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is about to start using bus-mounted cameras to warn or ticket drivers who block bus lanes. (WBUR)
  • Bikeshare bikes are dwindling in Baton Rouge. (WBRZ)
  • The Oklahoma DOT is spending $25 million to upgrade a freeway interchange for a Buc-ee’s truck stop. (Oklahoman; paywall)
  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine warned against fellow Republican Vivek Ramaswamy’s proposal to suspend the state gas tax. (Signal)
  • The Minneapolis Green Line is scheduled to open next June. (Fox 9)
  • Chattanooga will resume booting illegally parked cars on Oct. 1 after an amnesty period ends. (Times Free Press)
  • Lexington started citing drivers who park in bike lanes on Sunday. (WKYT)
  • Even in ancient times, sprawling cities like Angkor were less sustainable than denser ones like Rome. (Planetizen)
  • Real estate around a future rail line in Montreal has already gotten so valuable that it could undermine plans for transit-oriented development. (Connect Canada)
  • Electrifying Mexican transit could cut the country’s fossil fuel imports by a third. (Mexico Business)

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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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