Wednesday’s Headlines Would Walk if We Could

- Under the Trump administration, states and cities have lost $750 million worth of grants for walking and biking projects earmarked under President Biden (Stateline). These cuts come during an era when planners are increasingly recognizing how such projects draw lines between the haves and have-nots (Arch Daily).
- A new tool can help transportation engineers predict the impact of lane closures. (Smart Cities Dive)
- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has proposed a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit around schools (CBS News). Meanwhile, the socialist stronghold of San Diego is lowering speed limits on 600 miles of streets (NBC San Diego).
- Portland is looking to Hoboken for inspiration on Vision Zero because Hoboken actually achieved it. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- "Rethinking" I-94 isn't realistically possible when all of the Minnesota DOT's options would cost at least $2 billion. (MinnPost)
- Connecticut is likely to re-legalize diesel buses in the face of shortages for low- and zero-emission alternatives. (Governing)
- Denver's Regional Transportation District is proposing to restart a line and add service to others. (9 News)
- Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson's administration wants to go $1.3 billion into debt for highway maintenance. (The Urbanist)
- Baltimore's Red Line may be converted from light rail to bus rapid transit. (Banner; paywall)
- Spokane passed a 12 percent tax on parking. (Spokesman)
- A former Charlotte city council member who served in the Federal Transit Administration under President Trump has formed a lobbying firm. (WCNC)
- The father of a toddler killed by a driver is walking a 50-mile loop around San Francisco to raise awareness for street safety. (Standard)
- Oh, Michelle Wu, what is you doing? (Streetsblog MASS)
- The Oklahoma City streetcar is fare-free through July 5. (Fox 25)
- On the 50th anniversary of the D.C. Metro, the Washingtonian explains why it is the way it is, for better or worse.
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Would Walk if We Could
It would be nice if the Trump administration would let us.
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