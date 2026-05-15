Skip to content
Transit

Friday Video: Everybody Loves to Ride the D (The New D Train in LA, That Is)

It's Woodstock for NUMTOTs — minus the mud and free love.
12:03 AM EDT on May 15, 2026
Friday Video: Everybody Loves to Ride the D (The New D Train in LA, That Is)
Photo: Hideaki Transit

We hear it all the time: “Americans just love their cars.” But the recent opening of a subway line in Los Angeles proves that Americans are even more crazy for transit — and when new stations open, they turn it into a party.

Check out this dispatch from Los Angeles by Hideaki Transit, where the opening of the new Metro D Line extension turned into nothing short of Woodstock for NUMTOTs. Complete with off-color puns, viral merch, spontaneous group chants, and even a pop-up furry convention, this raucous celebration of shared transportation should inspire leaders across the country to build party-worthy transit projects everywhere. (And yes, we promise: it’s safe for work.)

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Streetsblog
Streetsblog
This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Friday Video | Los Angeles | Safety | Transit

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog USA

Safety

Friday’s Broken-Down Headlines

May 15, 2026
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Sidewalk Nation

May 14, 2026
Federal Funding

‘Our Roads Are More Than Just Highways’: Democrats Urge U.S. Senate Not to Defund Multimodal Programs

May 14, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Pump It Up

May 14, 2026
transit funding

Study: Trump’s Transit Proposal Would Cost the Country So Many Jobs — And Not Just in Cities

May 13, 2026
See all posts