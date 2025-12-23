Tuesday’s Headlines Let the Kids Cross

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency and strengthen our communities.
- Waymo robotaxis have a problem stopping for school buses to let students off, which is generally illegal, not to mention dangerous. A subsequent software update didn't fix it. (Jalopnik)
- The TSA falls under the Department of Homeland Security, but if were part of the U.S. DOT, Secretary Sean Duffy's daughter said her dad would abolish the "Orwellian" agency after Evita Duffy-Campos was patted down at an airport security checkpoint. (New York Times)
- Zohran Mamdani's promise of fast buses in New York City might be harder to fulfill than finding billions of dollars to make them free. (CityLab)
- Adding bike and pedestrian lanes to the aging Chesapeake Bay Bridge's replacement would cost about $1 billion, which sounds like a lot until you consider that the new bridge's eight car lanes would cost $15 billion or more. (Baltimore Banner)
- A new Phoenix light rail line might steer clear of a hostile Arizona Capitol. (Daily Independent)
- The chair of the Massachusetts Senate's Transit Committee is ready to keep fighting for transit funding. (News From the States)
- St. Petersburg is replacing on-street parking with wider sidewalks and outdoor seating on a downtown street known for nightlife. (St. Pete Rising)
- Albuquerque is installing bike lane barriers along MLK Jr. Avenue as part of its Vision Zero initiative. (KRQE)
- El Paso appointed a committee to create a regional Vision Zero plan. (CBS 4)
- A pilot program in Austin aimed at slowing down drivers making left-hand turns significantly reduced crashes at low cost. (Community Impact)
- Bird e-bikes are now available for rent through the Lyft app in Denver, Nashville and Cleveland. (Zag Daily)