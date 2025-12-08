- In all but one of 27 U.S. cities examined by the Washington Post, traffic deaths stayed the same or rose after adopting Vision Zero policies. In most cases, the programs were hamstrung by driver backlash and a lack of funding.
- Businesses, labor and local governments are united in efforts to protect transit funding as Congress writes a new transportation funding bill. (Bloomberg; paywall)
- A spike in injuries caused by "e-bikes" is actually driven by electric motorcycles or mopeds known "e-motos", which are a whole different beast, and it's important for policymakers to know the difference. (Velo)
- Another study confirms that bike lanes don't slow down emergency vehicles. (Momentum)
- Waste from mining lithium for electric vehicle batteries could be used to make low-carbon concrete. (The Conversation)
- The Houston Chronicle editorial board calls out Mayor John Whitmire for reversing safety improvements on the city's already dangerous roads.
- Oklahoma City could make it streetcar fare-free permanently. (Oklahoman)
- San Antonio named a new 11-member pedestrian and transportation safety commission. (KSAT)
- Chatham County is getting closer to a resolution on oversight of Savannah's transit service. (WTOC)
- The Statesman-Journal lists Oregon's 18 most scenic bike routes.
- Honda launched an electric quadricycle that fits in a bike lane for last-mile deliveries. (Car and Driver)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines: Why Is Vision Zero Failing?
If there really is a war on cars, the drivers are winning, according to a Washington Post investigation.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Who Rides on the Sidewalk? In NYC, Cops Think Only Blacks and Hispanics
The NYPD has ramped up its enforcement against cyclists for squeezing pedestrians, but in a very suspect manner.
‘I’m Always on the Bus’: How Transit Advocacy Helped Katie Wilson Become Seattle’s Next Mayor
"I really think that our public transit system is such a big part of people's daily experience of government," says the incoming mayor of the Emerald City.
Friday Video: Exactly Why the Cybertruck Sucks
Unwind and let yourself hate on Elon Musk a little.
Friday’s Headlines Are Cooking With Gas
Fuel economy is the latest victim of President Trump's efforts to unravel the Biden administration's legacy.
Talking Headways Podcast: The (Parking) Reformation
Tony Jordan, president of the Parking Reform Network, discusses getting rid of our cars, parking policy, and Donald Shoup’s legacy.
This Holiday Season, Buy Your Kid a Bike With Your Pre-Tax Healthcare Money
Got an FSA account that's about to expire, or an HSA fund gathering dust? Now is a great time to invest in your child's health by getting them a bike — with a little help from your fellow taxpayers.