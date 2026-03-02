Monday’s Headlines Took the Keys Away

- As baby boomers move into their 80s, what happens when 70 million get too old to drive and become trapped in their car-dependent suburbs? Lloyd Alter calls for more driver testing, vehicle inspections and, of course, walkable neighborhoods. (Carbon Upfront!)
- The Trump administration's latest budget proposal would eliminate funding for transit out of the Highway Trust Fund and take away flexibility to spend grants on transit projects. (Jacobin)
- A Climate Town video explains how a loophole in 1970s fuel economy standards led to trucks and SUVs making up 80% of the cars sold in the U.S. (YouTube)
- The Trump administration is shifting $2.3 billion in funds earmarked for zero-emissions buses to ones that burn fuel. (Canary Media)
- Richer neighborhoods tend to have more shade trees than poorer ones, according to an MIT study.
- A company developing a wireless e-bike charger has filed for bankruptcy. (Electrek)
- The first section of the Purple Line extension in Los Angeles is scheduled to open in May. (The Source)
- Philadelphia trolleys are getting automated parking cameras just like those installed on buses. (NBC 10)
- Seattle has fallen well short of its goals for a "very frequent transit" network, primarily due to cuts during the pandemic. (Seattle Transit Blog)
- Sound Transit has secured property for Ballard and West Seattle light rail extensions (KING) and is seeking permission from the state to issue longer bonds to alleviate a $35 billion long-term funding shortage for capital projects (Axios).
- Creating a department of transportation helped Richmond accelerate safety projects to deal with an alarming surge of pedestrian deaths. (WTVR)
- Des Moines received a $20 million federal grant to build a new transit operations and maintenance center. (We Are Iowa)
- The Omaha streetcar is two years behind schedule, and some businesses might not survive construction. (Flatwater Free Press)
- On Thursday, Oregon lawmakers delayed a vote on setting a date for a transportation funding referendum until today. (KATU)
- Protected bike lanes should be standard in Portland, not optional amenities, writes an officer at Bike Loud PDX. (BikePortland)
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul refused to let the DMV flush an elderly driver's "PB4WEGO" vanity license plate. (Jalopnik)
