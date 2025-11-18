- The Biden administration's effort to build 500,000 electric vehicle chargers proceeded at a snail's pace, then Trump administration tried to kill the program. But Biden's DOT did succeed in settling on one standard for chargers – a sign that maybe Democrats can achieve an "abundance" agenda after all. (Politico)
- Cities across the country are turning to higher density near transit to solve their housing crises, which also means those residents can save money by going car-free. (Associate Press)
- A record 6.65 percent of subprime borrowers are at least two months behind on their car loans. (Reuters)
- Following up on yesterday's reporting, other cities and states that memorialized crash victims on World Day of Remembrance include Pittsburgh (WPXI), Louisville (WLKY), Salt Lake City (Fox 13), San Diego (Union-Tribune), Portland (News Center Maine) and Connecticut (NBC Connecticut)
- Phoenix light rail has brought $20 billion in public and private investment over the past 17 years. (Your Valley; paywall)
- The Texas Transportation Commission awarded a total of $285 million to 73 bike and pedestrian projects. (KSAT)
- Seattle's shared bike and scooter programs set ridership records in 2025 amidst calls for new regulations on e-scooters that could tamp down on usage. (The Urbanist)
- Thousands of Philadelphia transit workers voted to authorize a strike if SEPTA doesn't meet its demands on sick pay. (CBS News)
- UC-San Diego is experimenting with using AI to keep bike lanes and bus stops clear of parked cars. (Los Angeles Times)
- Reece Martin, the designer of Montreal's REM rail line, explains why it can be a model for other projects in Canada and elsewhere. (Next Metro)
- Momentum lists 12 cities to explore by bike — and they're not all ones you'd expect.
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Lost the Battle but Won the War
A Politico long read details how bureaucracy slowed down but couldn't stop the conversion to EVs.
