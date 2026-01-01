- Despite President Trump’s best efforts, in 2025 cities still found ways to stabilize transit funding, expand service, open new bus-only lanes, use AI to prevent speeding and successfully implement congestion pricing. (CityLab)
- The Trump administration may have slashed billions of dollars in transit and green infrastructure funding, but California high-speed rail is moving forward, as are congestion pricing in NYC, a new train station at LAX and renovations at Penn Station. (Architects’ Newspaper)
- Last year brought turmoil to transit in many ways, like the Chicago funding saga and labor unrest in Philadelphia, but there were many victories as well. (Trains)
- Streetsblog USA shared the best and worst of 2025’s transportation stories.
- Austin’s Project Connect transit package hit several milestones in 2025. (Community Impact)
- Bay Area Rapid Transit made significant strides in on-time service, safety and cleanliness. (Contra Costa News)
- Greater Greater Washington shared its favorite transportation-related posts from the D.C. area.
- For the Twin Cities, urban inequality is now the biggest challenge facing the Metro, surpassing COVID recovery. (MinnPost)
- Phoenix opened a new light rail line, but also finished a bunch of freeway and road-widening projects. (Arizona Republic; paywall)
- 2025 was the year Nashville started building out Mayor Freddie O’Connell “Choose How You Move” initiative. (WPLN)
- Federal budget cuts are expected to leave Virginia transit projects in the lurch in 2026. (Daily News-Record)
- AI slop advertising took over the New York City subway last year. (Curbed)
Thursday's Headlines Wish You a Happy New Year
