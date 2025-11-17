Monday’s Headlines Remember

Skip to Content
Fifty U.S. cities and others around the globe memorialized the victims of traffic violence on Sunday.

12:01 AM EST on November 17, 2025

A pair of shoes to memorialize a child lost to traffic violence.

Photo: North Carolina DOT
  • The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was Sunday, and dozens of cities worldwide planned memorials (Forbes), including San Antonio (KSAT) and Milwaukee (CBS 58).
  • Hamstrung by high inflation, the Biden administration's infrastructure act wound up boosting spending on highways, while transit funding remained flat and investment in rail declined. (Urban Institute)
  • Even worse, the Trump administration is now seeking to divert billions of dollars in funding for transit toward highways (Politico Pro; paywall)
  • Proposals for high-speed rail in Texas could be dead on arrival because Dallas-area cities can't agree on a route. (KERA)
  • Washington, D.C. bikeshare providers are throttling back speeds on e-bikes because police say teens are using them as getaway vehicles. (Post)
  • Advocates tired of delays on new light rail lines gathered in Seattle last week to tell Sound Transit to "build the damn trains!" (The Urbanist)
  • The Christian Science Monitor profiled Philip Eng, the "T" manager credited with getting Boston's unreliable subway back on track.
  • Kansas City is looking for state and federal help to expand bus service during next summer's World Cup. (News From the States)
  • Plans for a second bus rapid transit line in Raleigh are running into trouble because they would require acquiring private property. (News & Observer)
  • A slain bodega cat — not a person — has become the face of outrage over robotaxis in San Francisco. (New York Times)
  • Yale Climate Connections highlighted Culdesac, a new car-free development in Tempe.
  • Tucson celebrated the 50th anniversary of Sun Trans with an open house featuring the century-old Old Pueblo Trolley. (Spotlight)

