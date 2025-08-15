When we think about great cities, we really think about great streets. But what's the recipe for a truly special public right of way? Check out this beautiful short film from the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation, where "city-making architect" Stan Eckstut uses the example of Manhattan's West Fourth Street to share how the people who design our buildings help create amazing streetscapes. It's a great one to send a friend who's new to the conversation about livable places and the critical importance of treating streets like the complex, holistic ecosystems they are.
Urban Design
Friday Video: The Ingredients of a Truly Great Street
This short film offers a recipe for a great right of way, and a wealth of inspiration for communities to design for people.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday’s Free-Range Headlines
Bad drivers and giant trucks are ruining our children's childhoods, and more parents are speaking out.
No, Washington Post, Driver’s Ed Isn’t The ‘Main Cause’ of Our Road Violence Crisis
A recent Washington Post article blamed bad driver's ed for America's dismal roadway safety stats — and gets a lot of facts wildly wrong.
Thursday’s Headlines Cross That Bridge
But you shouldn't have to if you're on foot. Plus, Amtrak's 2021 expansion plan faces grim prospects under President Trump.
Stop Saying Pedestrians Are ‘Darting’ Into the Path of Cars
Accusatory descriptions of pedestrian victims are common in media reports — and baked into national policy.
Four Policies Progressives Are Backing for the Next Big Transportation Bill
Progressives are refusing to water down their ambitions in the face of a deeply divided Washington.
Wednesday’s Headlines on a Hot Tin Roof
We're talking about streetcars, but are really tired of "desire" puns.