Friday Video: The Ingredients of a Truly Great Street

When we think about great cities, we really think about great streets. But what's the recipe for a truly special public right of way? Check out this beautiful short film from the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation, where "city-making architect" Stan Eckstut uses the example of Manhattan's West Fourth Street to share how the people who design our buildings help create amazing streetscapes. It's a great one to send a friend who's new to the conversation about livable places and the critical importance of treating streets like the complex, holistic ecosystems they are.