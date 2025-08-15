Skip to Content
Urban Design

Friday Video: The Ingredients of a Truly Great Street

This short film offers a recipe for a great right of way, and a wealth of inspiration for communities to design for people.

12:03 AM EDT on August 15, 2025

Photo: Still from Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation

When we think about great cities, we really think about great streets. But what's the recipe for a truly special public right of way? Check out this beautiful short film from the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation, where "city-making architect" Stan Eckstut uses the example of Manhattan's West Fourth Street to share how the people who design our buildings help create amazing streetscapes. It's a great one to send a friend who's new to the conversation about livable places and the critical importance of treating streets like the complex, holistic ecosystems they are.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

