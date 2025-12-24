Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Clean Background

- In an effort to get prospective drivers onto the app faster, Uber often doesn't conduct background checks for some violent crimes or look to deeply into their pasts. This is reflected in lawsuits women have filed against the company accusing drivers of sexual assault. (New York Times)
- Redditors think the seats on Amtrak's next-gen Acela trains are uncomfortable.
- The effects of congestion pricing in New York City are especially helpful for people with disabilities. (Daily News)
- Like transit, ridership numbers in Portland for ride-hailing services and taxis still haven't recovered from the pandemic. (The Oregonian)
- Portland traffic deaths have fallen drastically over the past two years, from 69 in 2023 to 39 this year. Officials attribute the decline to reduced speed limits and more traffic enforcement cameras. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- Fearing political backlash, some Oregon Democrats are now considering joining Republicans in repealing a recently approved gas-tax hike. (Willamette Week)
- The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is the latest transit agency to face a steep fiscal cliff. (Plain Dealer)
- Cyclists now make up 11 percent of the traffic on Boston's Bolyston Avenue since protected bike lanes were installed. (WBZ)
- The Mount Washington transit tunnel in Pittsburgh is set to reopen Christmas Day. (CBS News)
- New fares for Lime's bikeshare in Seattle make it much more cost-effective for short rides. (Seattle Bike Blog)
- Madison keeps delaying Midvale Avenue bike lanes in the face of neighborhood opposition over the loss of parking. (Cap Times)
- A car-free zone in Brussels has proven immensely popular, but officials made one mistake in creating it — not including dedicated bike lanes. (The Guardian)
- Chinese tech giant Baidu is bringing robotaxis to the U.K. in partnership with Uber and Lyft. (CNBC)
Uber isn't doing everything it can to keep violent felons out of the driver's seat, according to the New York Times.
