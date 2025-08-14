Thursday’s Headlines Cross That Bridge

- Amtrak's plans for new state-supported passenger rail lines are not looking good under the Trump administration. (Railway Age)
- The Trump administration's NEPA rollback will let cities get local projects approved faster but also reduce their influence on federal projects. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Fuel taxes should be seen not as a fair way to pay for road construction and maintenance, but as a charge on drivers for the pollution their vehicles produce. (The Conversation)
- Pedestrian bridges are hostile architecture. Design streets that are safe to cross instead. (For the City Girls)
- For a lot of households, it's becoming easier to get by with just one car. (Future of Where)
- The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate passed a temporary transit funding bill that's a nonstarter for House Democrats (CBS News). Today is Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA's deadline for a deal or drastic cuts will kick in later this month.
- A driver who plowed through a group of cyclists in Arizona, killing two and injuring 11, received a maximum of one year in prison — further proof that if you want to kill someone in the U.S. and get away with it, do it with a car. (Jalopnik)
- The Atlanta Beltline released the most detailed plans yet for transit along the 22-mile loop around the city. (AJC)
- The chair of UCLA's urban planning department says Los Angeles has failed to deliver on Vision Zero.
- A lawsuit filed against a Cincinnati Uber driver who killed a motorcyclists alleges that Uber drivers are prone to violating traffic laws because they're distracted by the app. (Enquirer)
- Trying to solve the "last mile" problem, Denver's Regional Transportation District is experimenting with free e-bike and scooter rides to and from transit stops. (Denverite)
- Virginia's Amtrak ridership rose 5 percent in 2025. (Mercury)
- Overgrown sidewalks in St. Louis (St. Louis Magazine) and cracked sidewalks in Indianapolis (WRTV) are frustrating residents.
- Guangzhou, China, has more than doubled its bike lane network to almost 3,000 kilometers since 2020. (Transport Matters)
- European Union officials want to expand the continent's high-speed rail system to compete with planes on cost and convenience. (The Guardian)
