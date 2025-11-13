Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Say It Ain’t So

Climate change is happening, whether you want to call it that or not.

By Blake Aued

12:01 AM EST on November 13, 2025

Chris Yakimov, CC
  • Talking about climate change is verboten under the Trump administration, even as people in places like the red state of Florida feel its effects more and more. (Grist)
  • President Trump claims he's making cars cheaper, but his vendetta against EVs will actually make even gas-powered cars more expensive, to go along with dirtier air (Wired). And that's without providing any alternative to car ownership.
  • People is on a roll, profiling Hannah Ege, another person spurred to action on road safety when their husband was killed by a driver while jogging.
  • Momentum interviewed Carter Lavin, author of a new book on how to effectively advocate for transportation change.
  • Caltrans is using flawed models to predict how people will travel. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • Ridership on Kansas City buses rose when they went fare-free, according to a University of Kansas study.
  • The Denver DOT is giving up on plans for a road diet on Alameda Avenue, despite complaints about how dangerous it is, because of wealthy people's influence. (Denverite)
  • British Columbia, Washington state and Oregon have all agreed on the importance of high-speed rail linking the region's major cities. Funding, however, remains a question. (The Urbanist)
  • The Bend Bulletin editorial board thinks Oregon has a path toward ending its reliance on fossil fuels.
  • An investigation found that a since-fired light rail operator was at fault for colliding with a streetcar in Portland. (Oregonian)
  • Jacksonville has a history of transit failures. Why not look to Tucson, a smaller city with a thriving streetcar? (Jaxson)
  • Portland is using cargo bikes to clean sidewalks. (BikePortland)
  • Is a Little Caesar's pizza really worth driving 107 miles per hour and endangering lives? (Jalopnik)

