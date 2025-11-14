Friday’s Headlines Are Crashing Out

- In cities across the country, traffic deaths remain higher than they were a decade ago, largely because Americans' driving got worse during the pandemic. (CBS News)
- The next transportation reauthorization bill should prioritize access to destinations over simply moving more cars, according to the Urban Institute, but it looks like Republicans in Congress will be focusing on roads and bridges (Streetsblog USA).
- As deliveries clog streets and spark competition for curb space, cities are finding creative solutions. (CNU Public Square)
- Self-driving Waymos will soon be allowed on freeways in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix. (Engadget)
- A new poll found that 56 percent of Bay Area voters support raising sales taxes to fund transit. (Mass Transit)
- Los Angeles is too dense for cars and not dense enough for transit. (Common Edge)
- SEPTA leaders are "disappointed" the Pennsylvania legislature failed to address transit for the second year in a row. (WHYY)
- Some politicians are trying to expand Milwaukee's streetcar, while others want to shut it down. (WUWM)
- Seattle bike advocates are politically split. (Seattle Bike Blog)
- Atlanta is working on complete streets projects for Howell Mill Road and Boulevard. (11 Alive)
- Syracuse is taking public input on road diet plans for neighborhoods divided by I-81. (Post-Standard)
- St. Augustine is mitigating traffic during a major festival by raising parking fees and fines downtown and providing a shuttle for those who park farther away. (First Coast News)
- Dayton transit ridership hasn't fully recovered from COVID. (Daily News)
- Traffic deaths in Madison, Wisconsin are at a record low this year. (WMTV)
- Dublin researchers came to the obvious conclusion that reducing cars and prioritizing pedestrians makes streets safer. (Irish Cycle)
- A congestion pricing bill is moving through the New Zealand parliament. (1 News)
- Fast-growing older cities in developing nations need wider roads — not for cars, but for bikes and trams and subways underneath. (Works in Progress)
Special Features
Friday’s Headlines Are Crashing Out
Despite some improvement over the past couple of years, U.S. traffic deaths remain higher than they were before the pandemic.
