Friday Video

Friday Video: The Positive Economics of Bike Lanes

12:03 AM EST on November 14, 2025

Now that’s a nice bike lane.

|Photo: Oh The Urbanity!

Whatever it costs, it's too expensive!

That, more or less, was a recent argument about bike lanes made by Leslie Roberts, a City Council candidate in Montreal.

"And we haven't even looked at the price tag. Whatever the cost, one thing is clear," Roberts said during his campaign. "The money [spent on bike lanes] would be far better spent fixing our roads."

Well, Roberts ended up winning the downtown district seat, so it's worth giving him a little guff for that ridiculous comment — "I don't know what it costs and I don't care what it costs but I'll make a broad conclusion based on that lack of knowledge or interest..."

Fortunately, we have the video wizards of the Canada-based "Oh The Urbanity" to help out. The good news is that they do know the costs and said cost is not very much at all!

So, Councillor Roberts, this Friday video's for you:

Gersh Kuntzman

Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He’s also the writer and producer of “Murder at the Food Coop,” which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

