Friday Video: The Positive Economics of Bike Lanes

Whatever it costs, it's too expensive!

That, more or less, was a recent argument about bike lanes made by Leslie Roberts, a City Council candidate in Montreal.

"And we haven't even looked at the price tag. Whatever the cost, one thing is clear," Roberts said during his campaign. "The money [spent on bike lanes] would be far better spent fixing our roads."

Well, Roberts ended up winning the downtown district seat, so it's worth giving him a little guff for that ridiculous comment — "I don't know what it costs and I don't care what it costs but I'll make a broad conclusion based on that lack of knowledge or interest..."

Fortunately, we have the video wizards of the Canada-based "Oh The Urbanity" to help out. The good news is that they do know the costs and said cost is not very much at all!

So, Councillor Roberts, this Friday video's for you:

