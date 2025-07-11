Friday Video: The London Neighborhood Where Bikes Outnumber Cars

The greater London area has been the site of a cycling revolution for years. But the historic square-mile financial district known as the City of London just might be its beating heart.



Streetfilms' Clarence Eckerson visited the Big Smoke earlier this summer to check out the City of London, and talk to some of the people who made it happen — and a lot of happy cyclists who benefit from the change.

As a bonus, Streetfilms also swung by the Greater London neighborhood of Hackney to witness the transformation of Church Street, which installed "bus gates" to keep out everything besides transit vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., along with a mess of other people-centered infrastructure. Give it a watch, and keep an eye out for more exciting London content from them this summer: