Friday Video: The Problem With … ‘Friday Video’?!

What would it take for the world of urbanist YouTube to better reflect the actual world of city-dwellers and the movement to make our communities more livable?

For today's Friday Video, we're getting a little meta with this great analysis from Banks Rail, who breaks down why it's imperative to give young people, women, and creators of color a bigger platform in the online urbanist conversation.

Best of all? He went out and trained a group of talented New York City kids to make urbanist videos of their own, and gave them a space to share their creations with the world. They make for a fun watch (even if we may not agree with every single take in the segment on bike safety 😉), and we hope their efforts inspire a wider range of people to jump into the conversation about how to make our places better — and more support for their work when they do.

And as a reminder to any up-and-coming urbanist video creators out there: many of our Friday Video segments come from reader submissions, and Streetsblog's inbox is always open.