Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines: Merry Christmas Edition

We're off today, and we wish you a very Merry Christmas!

9:00 AM EST on December 25, 2025

We're off today, and we wish you a very Merry Christmas!

We'll be back tomorrow with more news.

And don't forget, we're still in the middle of our December Donation Drive. Give whatever you can to help us keep the lights on for another year.

Click here to donate.

Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency and strengthen our communities.

If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help?

Together, we can create a walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable USA for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Promoted ArchivesPromoted

Don’t Believe the Hype: NJ Turnpike Widening Still Happening

Gov. Murphy's late revision will just move the problem around, advocates say.

December 24, 2025
Technology

Opinion: Can AI Help Stop Car Crashes Before They Happen?

Proactive safety planning can save more lives than waiting until after crashes kill. But what's the proper role of technology in identifying future hot spots?

December 24, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Clean Background

Uber isn't doing everything it can to keep violent felons out of the driver's seat, according to the New York Times.

December 24, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaE-bikes

Scofflaw Manufacturers Could Be The Downfall of E-bikes

If illegal e-motorcycles are the downfall of legitimate e-bikes, manufacturers and retailers should look themselves in the eye, not blame it on their customers.

December 23, 2025
Promoted ArchivesBuses

Failure of Electric Bus System Means Pollution Will Continue in NYC

The Adams administration gives a major bus company a reprieve from idling laws — because battery-powered systems apparently don't exist yet.

December 23, 2025
Streetsblog MassachusettsDaily headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Let the Kids Cross

Waymos have adopted a dangerous habit of human drivers: swerving to get around stopped school buses.

December 23, 2025
See all posts