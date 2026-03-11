- Navigating busy sidewalks or subways can be hard for the sight-impaired, but there are things cities can do to make it easier, such as textures or audible signage that indicate where to go. Smartphone apps that provide directions are also helpful. (CityLab)
- Democrats stand ready and willing to bail out President Trump for high gas prices as a result of the war on Iran. (Roll Call)
- Uber has expanded a feature nationwide allowing women to select a female driver. (ABC News)
- Good transit systems are frequent, reliable, safe, affordable and emissions-free. (Transport Matters)
- Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is proposing to cut $5 million from state transit funding, leaving just $1.7 million in the budget. That would be an 85 percent reduction over the past two years. (KCUR)
- With MARTA backing away from light rail, the Atlanta Beltline is turning to free driverless shuttles to transport people to the 22-mile walking and biking loop encircling the city. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is pushing zoning reforms to spur more housing construction near transit. (Tribune)
- Traffic deaths in Milwaukee fell by 19 percent last year. Officials attributed the decline to speed reductions stemming from Vision Zero. (Spectrum News)
- Clearly the 10-year-old crossing the street was to blame for getting run over and killed in Las Vegas. (8 News Now)
- Palo Alto is paying commuters to walk or bike to work, and the result has been 3 million fewer miles driven. However, that doesn't mean biking in the Bay Area city is necessarily safe. (SFGATE)
- A former bike mechanic created an online map showing where cyclists and pedestrians have been killed or injured in Washington state. (Seattle Bike Blog)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday's Headlines Are Leading the Blind
Unfortunately, many city streets and subway stations are still not ADA compliant.
