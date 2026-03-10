Tuesday’s Headlines Are Worth the Money

- Every billion dollars invested in transit has an economic return of $5 billion, including $3.1 billion in wages, according to the American Public Transportation Association. The group is lobbying Congress to match the Biden-era Infrastructure and Jobs Act's spending — $138 billion for transit and $130 billion for passenger rail over five years — in the next surface transportation bill. (Mass Transit)
- Old malls are being replaced by fake downtowns, but they don't always feel authentic. (The Future of Where)
- The technology for digital curb management is not quite ready for prime time, but still useful. (Government Tech)
- NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is considering eliminating free car storage on public streets. (NBC New York; Streetsblog NYC)
- Seattle declined federal funding to build a rail system in the 1970s, while Atlanta accepted, yet Seattle has a much stronger transit system today. (AJC; paywall)
- Thieves stole dozens of bikes and helmets from an Atlanta nonprofit that was going to distribute them to underprivileged children. (CBS News)
- Bike lanes should be included on the new Chesapeake Bay Bridge. (Maryland Matters)
- Bridge and tunnel projects in New Jersey and Cincinnati are being downsized or eliminated, which has repercussions for the I-77 boondoggle stradding Washington and Oregon. (City Observatory)
- Philadelphia planners are questioning whether to continue designing the Chinatown freeway stitch after the Trump administration rescinded funding for its construction. (WHYY)
- Charlotte is building a new Blue Line light rail station in South End. (WCNC)
- Could light rail revitalize downtown Fresno? (Modesto Bee; paywall)
- KCUR's "Kansas City Today" discusses how Kansas City invented jaywalking, then repealed the law when it became clear it was mostly being enforced against Black men.
