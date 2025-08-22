Friday’s Headlines Reap What They Sow

- The Trump administration rescinded $2.2 billion in Biden-era transportation funding, and red states are suffering for it. Among the "woke" grants taken back: $88 million to reconnect a Utah city split by an interstate; $11 million for pedestrian safety in Bowling Green, Kentucky; and $24 million to reconstruct a railroad bridge in Missoula, Montana. (Politico)
- Lots of neighborhoods technically meet the criteria for 15-minute cities, but many people still drive because of disconnected walking paths, poor lighting or a lack of places to walk to, according to University of Auckland research.
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA released more details about the "death spiral" cuts and fare hikes taking effect next week. (NBC 10)
- Illinois legislators are calling a special session to deal with Chicago transit agencies' $771 million budget deficit. (WKRN)
- Republicans' "big beautiful bill" pulled $65 million for a trail network on Atlanta's historically Black and neglected southside, but backers still want to build it anyway. (AJC)
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is demolishing a downtown Salt Lake City hotel to use the property for parking. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Even without a special session to pass a bill raising more revenue for transportation, Oregon is in the middle of the pack among Western states for transportation spending. (Willamette Week)
- Minneapolis planners unveiled a design for a pedestrian plaza named for George Floyd. (Minnesota Public Radio)
- San Antonio community groups are calling for the NBA's Spurs to provide funding for complete streets as part of a deal for a new arena. (Report)
- The BBC says that being in Tempe's car-free Culdesac development is "like being in Greece." Minus the 3,000-year-old ruins, we assume, although the heat does invite a comparison.
- Mountainous Mexico City is turning to cable cars to solve its epic traffic jams. (Yucatan Magazine)
- The Netherlands is applying "bikenomics" to transportation projects, looking at the overall costs and benefits to society, including maintenance, pollution and public health. (Transport Matters)
- Most of the happiest cities in the world just so happen to among the most bike-friendly. (Momentum Mag)
Special Features
Friday’s Headlines Reap What They Sow
Turns out, states that voted for the "Leopards Eating People's Faces Party" are getting their faces eaten by leopards.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: The Problem With … ‘Friday Video’?!
The urbanism YouTube sphere is thriving — but who's getting the views?
Talking Headways Podcast: Designing and Delivering Bike Networks
NACTO's Ryan Russo on the transformation of street systems and managing space for people and deliveries.
Study: Boring Roads End Up With More Injuries For People Outside Cars
And beautiful roads report fewer.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Faster Than a Speeding Bullet Train
Amtrak lost a champion in Joe Biden just as new, more advanced trains are set to start running up and down the East Coast.
Study: Fire Departments Clash With Street Safety Advocates
"If fire departments are hearing from the city council and mayors that safe streets are a priority that we need to figure out how to make work—well, that can be really motivating."
OPINION: NYC Has Noise Cameras To Catch Loud Cars. Why Aren’t We Funding It?
The Adams administration is supposed to install 25 of them by the end of September. What's going on?