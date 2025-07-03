Thursday’s Headlines Are Charged Up for the Fourth

- President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which passed the Senate on Tuesday, gets rid of the Biden administration's tax credits for electric vehicles and chargers, but does not include a proposed $200 fee on EVs. (Engadget)
- Older EVs are starting to head to the scrap heap, but often their batteries can be repurposed. (Inside EVs)
- Mass Transit highlights examples from all over the country for funding on-demand microtransit at a time when many communities are cutting service.
- Kids aren't riding their bikes around the neighborhood like they did in the '90s because it's too dangerous. (The Atlantic; paywall)
- Following a Streetsblog investigation into "ghost tags" drivers use to avoid tolls and tickets, Texas has outlawed temporary paper tags. (Jalopnik)
- A new report from Veo offers recommendations for removing barriers to micromobility mobility for users with disabilities.
- Florida's new state budget eliminates funding for a commuter rail line between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. (Miami Herald)
- Orange County, Florida adopted a form-based code that encourages walkable development around Orlando. (CNU Public Square)
- Oregon Gov. Tina Kopek slammed state legislators for failing to pass a transportation funding bill. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- D.C.'s Capital Bikeshare is raising its prices, in some cases even tripling them. (Washington Post)
- Pittsburgh is installing traffic-calming devices on Federal Street, where more than half of drivers speed. (Union Progress)
- Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe vetoed $1 billion for road construction before signing the state budget. (KCUR)
- Houston residents are moving farther away from work, leading to longer commutes by car. (Chronicle; paywall)
- A renovated strip mall in a Texas suburb shows how to turn excess parking into new housing. (Parking Reform Network)
- Writer Malcolm Gladwell ran rings around a Waymo in Phoenix — literally — to prove his point that autonomous vehicles are too cautious to work. (Arizona Republic)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Charged Up for the Fourth
The Republican megabill is bad for the electric vehicle industry, but it could be worse.
