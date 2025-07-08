- The Trump administration is trying to wipe out rainbow crosswalks like the one near Pulse in Orlando, an LGBTQ nightclub where a mass shooter killed 49 people in 2016. (Sentinel, Advocate)
- The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a case involving New Jersey Transit that could make it easier to sue states. (Politico)
- Milwaukee supervisors want to develop a system to target the one in four transit riders who evade fares, costing the system millions each year. (Urban Milwaukee)
- King County chose a preferred route for a new RapidRide bus on Seattle's Eastside. (The Urbanist)
- Houston Mayor John Whitmire strikes again, killing proposed bike lanes on West Alabama Street that would have eaten into the width of car lanes. (Houston Public Media)
- Engineers have drawn up plans for North Kansas City bike lanes, but now bikelash has elected officials backing away. (KC Star)
- Boston is considering using AI to manage traffic lights to improve school buses' on-time performance. (Globe; paywall)
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law upping penalties for impersonating a taxi or rideshare driver. (WVLT)
- In response to the Oregon legislature's failed transportation bill, Portland raised on-street parking rates and extended hours to fund street maintenance. (Willamette Week)
- As Atlanta tries to dig its way out of decades of car-centric planning, some residents feel left behind. (11 Alive)
- The Courier-Journal interviews the new director of the Louisville DOT about how he'll fix streets where drivers killed 114 people last year.
- A federal judge ordered Chicago to install accessible traffic signals for blind and sight-impaired pedestrians. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Velo lists the best Amazon Prime Day deals on cycling equipment.
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines of Many Colors
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called rainbow crosswalks "a distraction" and called on cities to eliminate them.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Is About Our Transportation Future, Too
Transportation didn't get a lot of mention in the public discussion of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But it's everywhere.
Form-Based Codes Mean More Sustainable Cities
New research shows that prioritizing building "form" over their use leads to more sustainable cities.
Monday’s Headlines Are Big and Beautiful
The ginormous GOP tax and spending bill President Trump signed on July 4 will make the air dirtier, a lot of it from tailpipe emissions.
The Single Most Important Element In Creating Good Cities
A lot of U.S. cities are getting their "right of way" all wrong — and urbanists can help by getting to know this poorly-understood concept.
Reclaiming Streets from ICE with Music, Dance, Altars, Mutual Aid, Community, and Resistance
The Mariachi Plaza event was one of four held across LA. Tuesday night. The June 19 abduction of street vendor Emma de Paz from the Hollywood Home Depot was a touchstone of the Eastside gathering.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Charged Up for the Fourth
The Republican megabill is bad for the electric vehicle industry, but it could be worse.