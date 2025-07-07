Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Big and Beautiful

The ginormous GOP tax and spending bill President Trump signed on July 4 will make the air dirtier, a lot of it from tailpipe emissions.

12:03 AM EDT on July 7, 2025

Photo: Jay Peeples|

Make America Smoggy Again.

  • The fossil fuel industry is the big winner in President Trump's reconciliation megabill, which opens up federal land and the Gulf of Mexico for more drilling (CNBC). Electric vehicles are a big loser — subsidies will soon be canceled, and the energy mix that powers them isn't likely to get much cleaner (New York Times).
  • Distracted drivers killed more than 3,500 people last year, but education and enforcement can help bring those numbers down. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Reuters explains how concrete and asphalt contribute to the urban heat island effect.
  • With Zohran Mamdani proposing to make New York City buses fare-free, Darrell Owens presents the pros and cons. (The Discourse Lounge)
  • Raleigh awarded a construction contract for its first bus rapid transit line (WRAL), and scrapped plans to widen Six Forks Road and add bike lanes because it got too expensive. (News & Observer).
  • Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a 100-item Vision Zero action plan. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Seattle Mayor Bruce Johnson signed legislation speeding up permitting for light rail construction. (Capitol Hill Seattle)
  • The Trump administration is loosening environmental regulations through a special waiver for Texas highway projects. (Houston Chronicle; paywall)
  • The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority still faces an $18 million deficit after the state legislature raised gas taxes to cover part of the shortfall. (eco RI)
  • Cleveland is adding protected bike lanes to East 55th Street and will incorporate bike safety lessons into gym classes. (Signal)
  • Columbus, Ohio has a plan to build 25 miles of protected bike lanes by 2028. (Dispatch)
  • The European Union set a goal of cutting carbon emissions by 90 percent over the next 15 years, and upset environmentalists by allowing countries to buy carbon credits to reach that goal. (The Guardian)

Read More:

