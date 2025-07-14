Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Complete Streets

These U.S. Communities’ So-Called ‘Complete Streets’ Policies Don’t Even Deserve the Name

Any city can call itself a "Complete Streets" champion. But not all of them are walking the walk — and if they don't, a top organization says they'll no longer give them a platform on its esteemed "best of" ranking.

12:01 AM EDT on July 14, 2025

Photo: Complete Streets|

Hamburg, N.Y. has won praise for its truly “complete” Main Street, which welcomes all road users. Just ten miles away, though, Lackawanna, N.Y. landed on the bottom of this year’s list of worst Complete Streets policies — and they’re not alone.

Most "Complete Streets" policies introduced or updated across America last year were so ineffective that they don't even "deserve to carry the name," according to a new analysis from the National Complete Streets Coalition.

Last week, the coalition announced that it would no longer include scores of local policies in its annual round-up of the best Complete Streets policies in America — at least if they earn a score below 60 out of 100 on the organization's evaluatory framework, which rates how likely those laws are to actually deliver the kind of safe roads for people of all ages, abilities, backgrounds, and modes of travel that they prescribe on paper.

A summary of the Complete Streets evaluation framework

That announcement came on the heels of the release of the organization's latest ranking, in which a whopping 26 out of 43 policies adopted between 2023 and 2024 fell below that 60 point threshold. And once they realized that a full 60.4 percent of so-called "Complete Streets" laws were earning failing grades, the organization's leaders knew it was time to take action to stop the critical concept from being diluted any further.

"You will see going forward that some of those low-scoring policies will not be considered Complete Streets policies [anymore]," said Heidi Simon, who leads the work of the coalition. "If you are not meeting the marks, you're not making the changes we need to see. We want to make sure that those that are claiming the Complete Streets mantle are doing the work — and respecting the efforts of the communities that do have well-scoring policies."

Simon explains that when done right, a Complete Streets policy fundamentally "challenges us to rethink how we do transportation in the United States" by making firm commitments to integrating new traffic calming elements virtually every time they build or repave a road.

While those elements might be adjusted for the specific context of a corridor — say, building a protected bike lane on a wide arterial, but subbing that lane out for speed cushions on an already-narrow neighborhood road — a good Complete Streets policy won't allow easy exceptions that leave vulnerable road users in danger. They also don't allow projects to fall through the cracks when multiple agencies get involved, like when a city wants to build a crosswalk on a street they own that intersects with a dangerous state-owned collector.

"A policy is only as good as the change it creates on the ground," Simon said. "So we look at things like vision and intent; we look at things like the design guidance that [the policy] would adopt; we look at how it would change the processes and practices of the people making the decisions and changing our streets. "

A truly great policy, though, will prioritize making Complete Streets investments in the underserved communities that need them the most, rather than endlessly tweaking roads in privileged communities that are already relatively safe. And they'll do it all in a way that is fully transparent to the public, and let locals play a key role in co-creating their communities.

"And at the end of the day, it asks the city to be accountable to its residents through regularly-reported metrics, community engagement strategies —and hopefully, getting community members more involved in the process than they might be in a traditional transportation system," she added.

Simon notes that the quality of America's Complete Streets policies are on an upswing — even if they're generally going from "worse" to "bad." Between the 2018 edition of the rankings and this year, the average city score rose 13 points, from a dismal 39 to a still-failing 52.

Top-ranked San Antonio, meanwhile, did their best to drag that grading curve up, scoring a stellar 96 this year after it revised its old policy to be more proactive about meeting performance measures with the establishment of a new "Technical Review Task Force" — and to better prioritize people who have been historically excluded from transportation discussions.

The Alamo City doubled down on its commitment to equity by calling on city departments to “thoroughly consider measures to preserve housing affordability and increase new affordable housing options" if Complete Street investments attract new investments and increase property costs, even as their state government embraces the federal war on DEI.

Notoriously car-centric Nashville, meanwhile, won the number two spot and signaled its commitment to a much more multimodal future, while the tiny Ohio city of Clyde — population 6,337 — nabbed number three, proving that even the smallest communities can have a big vision for their transportation network.

Sadly, those visionary communities were outnumbered by those whose policies were toothless, inequitable, inconsistently enforced, or otherwise undeserving of the Complete Streets name. And with federal support for the concept waning — and federal guidance on how to implement it disappearing from government websites — some might find it challenging to bring their scores up.

Simon argues, though, that U.S. communities can and must do better — or else lose the right to call themselves livable streets champions.

"It can't just be a tagline," added Simon. "The policy should be the catalyst for change. It should give guidance for staff and decision-makers, and it should present a roadmap for how to make the change you want to see happen. And if it's not doing that, then we need to go back and re-evaluate."

The 2025 Best Complete Streets ranking only includes policies that were adopted or updated between 2023 and 2024. To see how your community's policy stacks up — and challenge them to do better — check out previous editions of the ranking, or use this policy evaluation online tool.

Kea Wilson

Kea Wilson is Senior Editor for Streetsblog USA. She has more than a dozen years experience as a writer telling emotional, urgent and actionable stories that motivate average Americans to get involved in making their cities better places. She is also a novelist, cyclist, and affordable housing advocate. She lives in St. Louis, MO. For tips, submissions, and general questions, reach out ther at kea@streetsblog.org, on X at @streetsblogkea, or on Bluesky @keawilson.bsky.social.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Dragging Their Feet

The Trump administration claims the Biden administration left them with a backlog — but they've actually been far slower at getting transportation money to states than their predecessors, a new analysis finds.

July 14, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesCivil Rights

Communities Rally To Reclaim Streets From ICE Terror

"This is an attack on Los Angeles. This is an attack on California. On all of us."

July 11, 2025
London

Friday Video: The London Neighborhood Where Bikes Outnumber Cars

...and how they got to that impressive milestone.

July 11, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Battle Galactus

Like the Marvel supervillain, U.S. interstate highway system seems to eat up everything in his path. A new book explores how to stop it.

July 11, 2025
Streetsblog

New Report Shows Pedestrian Fatalities Drop — But Experts Say Not Enough

The Governors Highway Safety Association report showed a 4 percent drop in the number of pedestrian deaths last year, putting a slow on a dangerous trend — but advocates say the drop isn't nearly big enough.

July 11, 2025
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Localities Subsidize the State DOT

Adie Tomer of Brookings on how to improve regional coordination around infrastructure.

July 10, 2025
See all posts