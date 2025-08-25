Monday’s Headlines Embrace all Options

- Micromobility options like e-bikes and scooters show so much promise for reducing emissions and traffic deaths that cities should be looking for ways to accommodate them, rather than viewing them as a threat to pedestrians or slower cyclists. (Jalopnik)
- A bipartisan Senate bill would allow states to spend more of their "flexible" federal funding on highways. (Transportation for America)
- Fast chargers for electric vehicles are hotspots for fine particle air pollution, according to a UCLA study. (Electrive)
- Using AI to encourage "eco-driving" by keeping vehicles from idling and accelerating at intersections could cut emissions by up to 20 percent. (Anthropocene)
- Parking mandates are inefficient and require non-motorists to subsidize drivers' convenience. (Planetizen)
- Citing directives from the Trump administration, the state of Florida quietly removed a rainbow crosswalk in front of the LGBTQ nightclub Pulse, where a gunman killed 49 people in 2016. Residents quickly gathered to use chalk to recreate the crosswalk. (New York Times)
- Chicago transit agencies Metra and Pace shifted funds to the Chicago Transit Authority to help it avoid 40 percent service cuts as Illinois legislators continue to explore solutions to avoid a death spiral. (Daily Herald)
- Philadelphia officials warned commuters to set aside extra time as 20 percent transit cuts took effect Sunday (WHYY). The city is also beefing up traffic enforcement and utilizing vacant property as "pop up" park-and-ride lots (CBS News)
- Lansing's transit agency avoided service cuts this coming year, but officials warned they're coming without changes to federal and Michigan policy. (State News)
- San Francisco is allowing rideshare vehicles and robotaxis on an otherwise car-free stretch of Market Street. (Axios)
- The owner of a Pittsburgh mall was fined $10 million for the shoddy condition of the property's sidewalks, among other issues. (Tribune-Review)
- Indianapolis converted two downtown streets to two-way traffic and added bike lanes. (WTHR)
- A Minnesota congressman predicted that the Trump administration won't help pick up the tab for the $3.2 billion Blue Line extension. (KSTP)
- The Midtown Greenway in Minneapolis is 25 years old. Why hasn't the city built more? (MinnPost)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Embrace all Options
E-bikes shouldn't have to share space with cars or take space away from pedal bikes. Instead, why not make cars cede more space to devices that could replace them?
