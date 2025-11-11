- The globe is headed for a catastrophic rise in temperatures and woefully underfunding solutions as representatives from almost 200 nations and other groups meet for a UN conference on climate change. The meeting is being held in Brazil, an oil-rich nation that's currently building a highway through the rain forest. (The Ecologist)
- More on last week's election results: 13 of 16 municipal transit measures passed, totaling $11.6 billion. (Mass Transit)
- Even without the $7,500 federal tax credit, electric vehicles cost less over a 15-year period than hybrids or vehicles with an internal combustion engine. (CNET)
- Should private parking management companies be allowed to issue tickets? (Tampa Bay Times)
- A bill sponsored by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, would require rideshare drivers to speak English. (WBRC)
- Former NYC transportation commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan thinks mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani can achieve his ambition street safety goals. (Fast Company)
- The staffer who oversaw Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's first-term bike lane expansion is leaving Wu's office. (Herald)
- Portland is moving forward with the Broadway Main Street project despite the Trump administration canceling a $38 million grant. (BikePortland)
- Jacksonville should be building light rail instead of expanding the hardly-used Skyway. (Jax Today)
- The Detroit People Mover is closed through Nov. 22 for maintenance. (CBS News)
- Almost every Utah resident would live within a mile of a proposed 3,100-mile network of paved bike paths. (Bike Mag)
- A San Francisco neighborhood turned a parking lot into a pop-up park — unfortunately, only for two days. (Chronicle)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Burning Up
On climate change, the gap is growing between what governments are promising and doing, and neither is enough.
Mobility in Rural America: How India’s Popular Transportation Can Be A Model For US Transit Deserts
Lower ridership after Covid, combined with ongoing transit budget cuts, has caused a significant decrease in frequent and reliable public transit service for small and rural communities. Here's one way to fill the gap.
We Haven’t Saved Transit Yet: What Comes After Chicago’s Fiscal Cliff
On its own, more funding averts short-term disaster, but does nothing to solve our longer term transit issues. And while the governance reforms could lead to better service, there’s no guarantee of that.
Elise Stefanik Wants to Be NY Governor — Yet Says Nothing About Transit
Her campaign launch suggest her intent to use transit as a political pawn to stoke fear.
The False ‘Trolley Problem’ At the Heart of the Autonomous Vehicle Debate
Waymo said it has a "plan" for when one of the company's cars kills someone. But we should be planning for a world when no car kills anyone — autonomous or not.
Monday’s Headlines Did Their Civic Duty
Around 80 percent of local transportation referendums passed muster with voters last week.
Transit Funding in Pennsylvania Can’t Wait
State and Federal leaders must act to keep our transit safe and in service.