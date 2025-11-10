Monday’s Headlines Did Their Civic Duty

- In addition to Charlotte's successful transportation referendum and the election of fare-free bus advocate Zohran Mamdani in New York City, the Eno Center for Transportation and Streetsblog USA have rundowns on dozens of other elections with implications for transit, like a bond measure for roads and sidewalks in Columbus, Ohio.
- As the population ages, the U.S. will have to change its transportation and land use policies to accommodate a growing number of people who can no longer drive. (Hot Blocks)
- The Volts podcast interviewed a former U.S. DOT advisor about how states can salvage clean transportation policies the Trump administration is dismantling.
- Chicago transit officials confirmed there will be no service cuts or fare hikes now that the Illinois legislature passed a funding bill. (Capitol News)
- A committee of Virginia lawmakers advanced a plan to provide $400 million for the D.C. Metro and other transit agencies. (Mercury)
- Last year Philadelphia traffic was the worst since at least 1982. (Axios)
- A developer built a residential high-rise on top of a 125-year-old Boston train station. (CityLab)
- Nashville officials cut the ribbon on a "queue jump" lane allowing buses to bypass stalled traffic. (Banner)
- San Antonio firefighters are repeating the debunked claim that road diets delay emergency vehicles. (News4SA)
- Portland's TriMet is washing its hands of bus lanes on 82nd Avenue. (BikePortland)
- Montgomery County, Maryland started fining drivers who block bike lanes. (WTOP)
- Kansas City banned right turns on red in school zones. (KCUR)
- Albuquerque changed its traffic code to require drivers to stop at crosswalks for any pedestrian waiting to cross. (KRQE)
- A "terrifying" stretch of Coleman Avenue near Charleston now has bike lanes. (Post and Courier)
- Drivers hit 12 pedestrians on one Huntsville, Alabama street in the past year, and the police department's response is to crack down on jaywalkers. (WAFF)
- Heavily reliance on cars contributed to massive flooding in Valencia, Spain last year. (Climate Change News)
- The European Commission is hoping to build a high-speed rail network that would cut travel times between many cities by several hours. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Did Their Civic Duty
Around 80 percent of local transportation referendums passed muster with voters last week.
